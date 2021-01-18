DC United makes Argentina's Losada youngest MLS head coach

Argentina's Hernan Losada will become the youngest head coach in Major League Soccer at age 38 after being hired Monday by DC United

Hernan Losada, manager of Belgian first division side Beerschot, was named Monday as head coach of DC United, becoming Major League Soccer's youngest head coach at 38.

The Argentine had served as manager at Beerschot since 2019 after spending three stints with the Belgian club during a 15-year career as a midfielder.

Losada replaces Ben Olsen, who was fired last October after DC United won just five of 23 matches and finished second last in the Eastern Conference.

"We're confident that Hernan is the ideal person and coach to take us forward," DC United general manager Dave Kasper said. "We believe wholeheartedly in Hernan's approach to the game and his desire to play high-energy soccer with and without the ball."

He took over as Beerschot manager in the 2018-19 campaign and masterminded a promotion run into the first division.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to join DC United and to write a new chapter of success with this storied club," Losada said.

"I believe in playing every match to win and in my opinion the best way to do this is to create as many scoring chances as possible every time we step onto the field, through high-energy, vertical attacking soccer.

"I am looking forward to entertaining our fans and competing."

