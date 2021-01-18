Phil Neville leaves England women's role ahead of expected MLS move

Phil Neville has stepped down from his role as manager of England's women's team

London (AFP)

Phil Neville has left his role as England women's manager, the Football Association said on Monday, with the former Manchester United player set to take over at David Beckham's Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

The 43-year-old ex-England international was previously due to leave his role in July, at the end of his contract.

The FA said it would confirm the name of an interim head coach "shortly".

The governing body last year announced that Neville's successor would be Netherlands women's boss Sarina Wiegman, but the plan has been for her to start her new role after the Tokyo Olympics.

Inter Miami is co-owned by Neville's former United and England team-mate Beckham, who is also his fellow co-owner of English League Two side Salford.

