'No decision yet' on Alaba's Madrid move

Berlin (AFP)

David Alaba's father and agent on Tuesday denied press reports claming the Bayern Munich defender had signed a contract with Real Madrid.

On Monday, Spanish newspaper Marca said Austria centre-back Alaba had agreed a four-year deal with the La Liga giants starting next season and had passed a medical.

"No decision has been taken yet and David hasn't signed with Real," George Alaba told Sport1.

"There are other clubs also interested," he added.

Alaba, who has won the Champions Leage twice since joining from Austria Vienna in 2008, has refused a contract extension in Bavaria and is set to be a free agent in June.

