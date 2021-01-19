Norwegian Riise to take charge of England women's camp after Neville exit

Hege Riise (right) is to lead a training camp for England Women

Ex-Norway midfielder Hege Riise will take charge of next month's England women's training camp following the departure of Phil Neville to Inter Miami, the Football Association (FA) announced on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old former midfielder has been appointed on a short-term coaching deal alongside former Canada international Rhian Wilkinson.

Neville's successor, Sarina Wiegman, will take over as head coach after she has led the Netherlands at this year's Tokyo Olympics.

The reign of former Manchester United defender Neville officially came to an end on Monday when his move to Major League Soccer was confirmed.

"I'm excited about the opportunity I've been given to work with England Women," said Riise, who won the Olympics and World Cup in a career spanning 188 internationals.

"This is a proud and ambitious team that I look forward to working with and I am confident of making a positive impact when I meet up with the squad in February."

Wilkinson won 181 caps for Canada and helped them win back-to-back bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games before turning to coaching.

The FA's director of women's football Sue Campbell said Riise and Wilkinson "both bring significant international experience".

Riise's compatriot, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, welcomed her appointment.

"I know Hege has done really well with Lillestrom and she's had a fantastic career both as a coach and a player," he said.

"I think they've got a very good coach there and a very good human being."

