Olympic medallist Sindhu cruises into second round in Thailand

India's PV Sindhu on her way to victory against Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-17, 21-13 in Bangkok on Tuesday in the second of two back-to-back Thailand Opens

Advertising Read more

Bangkok (AFP)

India's PV Sindhu cruised into the second round of the Thailand Open on Tuesday to erase the memory of her surprise first round exit a week earlier

The Rio Olympics silver medallist, was sheer class as she pummelled Thailand's world number 12 Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-17, 21-13 in 42 minutes in Bangkok.

"It was a good game and I'm very, very happy. This win was very important for me in this tournament because at last week's tournament, I went out in the first round," said sixth seed Sindhu.

"So this win today was important, because even though in the first game it was tight, I didn't want to make it easy."

Sindhu fell to Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in a shock a week ago in the first of back-to-back Thailand Opens.

Top seed Tai Tzu-ying from Taiwan bounced back from her final defeat to Spain's Carolina Marin in the first tournament on Sunday, to beat Thailand's Supanida Katethong 21-16, 21-11.

"I think I played OK today. I am feeling a little better than last week," said Tai.

In the men's singles, former world number one Kidambi Srikanth polished off Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin 21-11, 21-11.

The Indian, now ranked 14th, was forced to pull out of last week's tournament with a calf muscle strain.

Thailand is hosting three consecutive badminton tournaments in Bangkok culminating in the World Tour Finals from January 27.

The players have been facing off in a bio-secure bubble minus spectators, although the first tournament was overshadowed by three positive coronavirus cases.

© 2021 AFP