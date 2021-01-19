Pumas all-rounder Mallia joins Top 14 leaders Toulouse

Argentina's Juan Cruz Mallia scored twice in the 2019 Rugby World Cup win over the US

Toulouse (France) (AFP)

Toulouse president Didier Lacroix said on Tuesday Argentina back Juan Cruz Mallia had signed a contract with the Top 14 leaders until the end of the season.

Mallia, 24, made the last of his six Pumas appearances in November's loss to New Zealand and arrives as cover for the injured Romain Ntamack, Thomas Ramos and Lucas Tauzin.

"He's a player who can play anywhere in the backs, who has performed well with Argentina," Lacroix said.

"He comes to supplement a backline where we have sometimes been very tight. He could stay at the club for longer if the two parties wish," he added.

Mallia featured once at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and could make his club debut for January 31's trip to second-placed La Rochelle.

Earlier, Lacroix said Ramos, who has played at full-back and fly-half this term, will be missing for three weeks with a groin issue.

On Monday, Ramos was replaced in France's Six Nations squad by Montpellier winger Vincent Rattez but could return for February 14's trip to Ireland.

Fly-half Ntamack is out for a month with a broken jaw and winger Tauzin will be sidelined until May with a knee injury.

This Saturday the record 20-time champions head to bottom side Agen in a re-arranged weekend of Top 14 matches after European games were cancelled due to fears over the Covid-19 strain in Britain.

They could welcome South Africa's World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe and Jerome Kaino, who won the competition twice with New Zealand, back from fitness issues.

