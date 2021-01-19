Suso cracker lifts Sevilla past Alaves

Advertising Read more

Madrid (AFP)

A magnificent long-range strike from Suso secured Sevilla a 2-1 victory at Alaves on Tuesday that sent them up to fourth in La Liga and within a point of Barcelona.

Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, a reported January transfer target for West Ham, turned in a Jesus Navas cross to give Sevilla the lead on three minutes.

Edgar Mendez soon levelled for the hosts but a thunderous 30-yard drive from Suso put Sevilla back in front on the half-hour, with goalkeeper Bono saving a stoppage-time penalty from Joselu to preserve the win.

Julen Lopetegui's side moved up two spots ahead of a favourable run of matches against clubs largely in the bottom half of the table.

Real Valladolid recovered from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home to Elche while Cadiz and Levante also ended two apiece.

Leaders Atletico Madrid can extend their cushion at the top when they visit Eibar on Thursday. Diego Simeone's side are four points clear of Real Madrid with two games in hand.

© 2021 AFP