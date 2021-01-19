Tiger undergoes surgery to have disc fragment removed

Tiger Woods announced Tueday he has undergone a microdiscectomy to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching a nerve

Tiger Woods has recently undergone microdiscectomy surgery to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching a nerve, the 15-time major winner's foundation announced Tuesday.

A posting on Woods's Twitter page said the 45-year-old golf star would not play upcoming US PGA Tour events at Torrey Pines or Riviera, but doctors expect him to fully recover.

"I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back out on tour," Woods said in the statement.

Woods was experiencing discomfort after playing in last month's PNC Championship, a family exhibition event at Orlando, Florida, where he competed alongside son Charlie.

Woods still plans to handle hosting duties at the Genesis Invitational next month at Riviera for the PGA event that benefits his charity foundation.

But there was no timetable given for when Woods might return to PGA play.

Numerous back and knee surgeries, all with lengthy rehabilitation periods, have limited Woods in recent years, but he captured his first major title since 2008 at the 2019 Masters.

In October 2019, Woods won the Zozo Championship in Japan for his 82nd US PGA Tour title, matching the all-time record won by Sam Snead.

