England coach Jones self-isolating after assistant's positive virus test
London (AFP)
England head coach Eddie Jones is self-isolating after his assistant Matt Proudfoot tested positive for the coronavirus, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced on Wednesday.
Officials, however, said following a further negative test, Jones will join up with his squad ahead of their Six Nations title defence a week on Thursday, a day after the players go into gamp at St George's Park -- the England football team's training base.
"England coach Matt Proudfoot has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. He is not displaying any symptoms," an RFU statement said.
"Head coach Eddie Jones and (attack coach) Simon Amor have been identified as contacts and will also isolate for a 10-day period, in accordance with (UK) government guidelines.
Jones' men are due to begin their Six Nations title defence at home to Scotland on February 6.
