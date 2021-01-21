Parma own goal sends Lazio through to Italian Cup quarter-finals

Lazio are through to the Italian Cup quarter-finals.

Milan (AFP)

Parma goalkeeper Simone Colombi's late own goal sent Lazio through to the Italian Cup quarter-finals on Thursday after a 2-1 win in Rome.

Lazio midfielder Marco Parolo had nodded in the first goal from a curling Andreas Pereira cross on 23 minutes in the last-16 tie.

But Parma fought back, with Valentin Mihaila levelling for the visitors with seven minutes to go at the Stadio Olimpico.

As the game looked to be heading for extra time, Vedat Muriqi headed towards goal on 90 minutes, with the ball bouncing off the post, against the unfortunate Colombi and into the net.

Seven-time winners Lazio, who last lifted the trophy in 2019, play Atalanta in Bergamo next Wednesday for a place in the semi-finals.

City rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan meet in the first last-eight tie on Tuesday.

Holders Napoli take on Spezia, with Juventus at home against Serie B outfit SPAL.

