Bayern's Flick dismisses memories of 8-0 romp before Schalke rematch

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick in last September's 8-0 thrashing of Schalke

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said on Friday their record thrashing of Schalke last September will play no role when the Bundesliga leaders travel to the league's bottom club this weekend.

Bayern's 8-0 hammering of Schalke in Munich four months ago was the highest score for the opening game of a German top-flight season.

The clubs meet again this weekend in Gelsenkirchen with Schalke 10 points from safety while Bayern are four points clear at the top but Flick dismissed reminders of the crushing win ahead of Sunday's match.

"That is zero percent in our thoughts," Flick said.

"Schalke have a team with good individual players and their place in the table doesn't reflect their quality."

Yet Schalke have endured a miserable season.

A fortnight ago, they were just one short of the league record of 31 games without a victory before US teenager Matthew Hoppe scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Hoppe has also scored in both of Schalke's defeats since.

The Royal Blues have added to their attack with 37-year-old Dutch veteran Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, who has returned from Ajax, set to feature at the Veltins Arena.

Flick said Bayern will be without midfielder Corentin Tolisso, who suffered a leg knock in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Augsburg.

Bayern rode their luck in the midweek Bavarian derby as Iceland striker Alfred Finnbogason hit the post when Augsburg were awarded a late penalty.

Flick said Bayern showed the "character and the mentality" to hold out for the win, but the European champions have looked jaded in recent weeks.

"We still have 13 games until the international break, there's still a long way to go, so we have to manage the load properly," Flick added.

© 2021 AFP