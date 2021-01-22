NFL Chiefs boost as Mahomes fit for Bills clash

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he is fit to start against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after a concussion last weekend

Los Angeles (AFP)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes confirmed Friday he is fit to start Sunday's AFC Championship clash with the Buffalo Bills following his concussion last weekend.

Mahomes, the Most Valuable Player of last season's Super Bowl, was knocked out of last Sunday's NFL playoff victory over the Cleveland Browns after suffering a head injury midway through the third quarter.

The 25-year-old star entered the league's concussion protocol after the exit and has played only a limited part in practices for the Chiefs this week.

However, on Friday Mahomes told reporters he had now been given the all-clear to line up against the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday where a place in the Super Bowl will be at stake.

"I just got out of the protocol," Mahomes said. "This week has just been a bunch of testing, and a bunch of different things to make sure that I'm good to go and there's no lingering effects or anything like that.

"But everything has been good, three or four different doctors have said everything looks well, so I'm out of it now."

Mahomes said a foot injury that restricted his mobility during the win over the Browns had also improved.

"It feels a lot better," Mahomes said. "It felt a bit sore but every day it has got a lot better. It wasn't as bad as it looked."

