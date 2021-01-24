Bayern Munich seven points clear after thrashing Schalke

Robert Lewandowski (L) and Thomas Mueller (R) both scored for Bayern Munich on Sunday

Berlin (AFP)

Bayern Munich opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-0 win at bottom side Schalke 04 on Sunday as Robert Lewandowski scored for the eighth straight league game.

Thomas Mueller headed Bayern into a first-half lead, before Lewandowski beat two Schalke defenders and netted from a tight angle midway through the second half for his 23rd goal in 17 Bundesliga matches this season.

Bayern scored twice in the final two minutes, with a second Mueller header before David Alaba smashed in a long-range shot in the 90th minute.

