Struggling Cagliari extend Di Francesco contract

Milan (AFP)

Serie A strugglers Cagliari confirmed on Sunday that coach Eusebio Di Francesco's contract had been extended despite the club falling to a seventh consecutive defeat in all competitions against Genoa.

Hours earlier Mattia Destro scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over relegation rivals Cagliari, who last won a game on November 7.

The latest loss leaves the Sardinian club in 18th position with 11 defeats in 19 matches.

But club president Tommaso Giulini insisted they had faith in the former Italy international to turn things around.

"We renewed the contract in order to give him even more strength, solidity and show him how much we believe in him," said Giulini.

The contract was extend by a year until June, 30 2023.

"The trust of the club is there and it is important," said Di Francesco, 51.

"It means that things are evaluated as a whole and not only on the basis of the result.

"Now I want to repay that trust."

Di Francesco took over at Cagliari last August after they finished 14th in Serie A.

He previously worked at Sassuolo for five seasons, guiding them into the top flight as Serie B winners in 2012-2013.

He moved to Roma in 2017 with the club reaching the Champions League semi-finals in his first season.

After being sacked by capital city outfit the following season after their Champions League last-16 exit he joined Sampdoria but lasted just four months in Genoa.

