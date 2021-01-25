Leonard scores 34 as Clippers stretch NBA win streak to seven games

Los Angeles Clippers Kawhi Leonard, right, tries to dribble around George Hill of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Staples Center arena in Los Angeles

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 34 points as the Los Angeles Clippers extended their season-high NBA win streak to seven games with a 108-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

Leonard shot 14 of 24 from the floor and finished with nine rebounds and eight assists while Ivica Zubac came off the bench to score 10 points and grab 11 rebounds for the Clippers, who beat Oklahoma City for the second time in three days.

Serge Ibaka tallied 17 points, Reggie Jackson finished with 14 and Paul George scored 11 for the Clippers, who matched the LA Lakers for the best record in the league at 13-4.

George spent two seasons with the Thunder before being traded to the Clippers prior to the 2019-20 season.

Nicolas Batum, whose wife gave birth to a baby girl on Friday, scored seven points in the win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Thunder, who lost their third in a row after having last Sunday's game against Philadelphia postponed.

George Hill scored 22 points and Hamidou Diallo had 14 points for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder cut the Clippers lead to six points, 102-96, with just under two minutes left on a basket by Gilgeous-Alexander. But Leonard helped clinch the victory by scoring on a dunk with 42 seconds remaining.

The Clippers grabbed a big lead early just like they did in Friday's win over the Thunder. Los Angeles compiled a 17 point lead in the opening quarter before the Thunder reduced that to eight with just over four minutes left in the second. The Clippers regained control to take a 56-45 lead into the half.

Leonard, who scored 11 points in the third quarter, hit a jumper at the end of the third to give the Clippers a 85-73 lead.

The Clippers won despite struggling from three-point range, hitting just 14 of 46. The Thunder were even worse, making just seven of 35 from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles played without forward Marcus Morris who sat out with a unspecified illness.

© 2021 AFP