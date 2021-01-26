Ex-Quins boss Gustard appointed Treviso defence coach

Paul Gustard stepped down as director of rugby of Premiership side Harlequins last week

Milan (AFP)

Former Harlequins director of rugby Paul Gustard was appointed defence coach of Italian Pro14 outfit Treviso on Tuesday, a week after leaving the English Premiership side.

Gustard, 44, stepped down after a disappointing start to the campaign, but has now signed a three-year deal to work alongside new coach Marco Bortolami starting in July.

The former England defence coach took over at Quins in 2018, leading them to two successive European Champions Cup campaigns and to sixth place in the league last season's.

Gustard side he felt "excited and happy" to help the team who are bottom of Conference B in the Pro14 after nine straight defeats.

"When my wife Laura and I decided in December that we wanted a new experience and new challenges we were delighted to have so many opportunities available to us nationally and internationally," said Gustard.

"We wanted to be part of a group where there was a clear vision, a deep level of trust and a dynamic environment driven towards high goals.

"When I first spoke to Marco and he explained his plans and vision in detail, I felt inspired by his passion and energy.

"I already feel extremely involved and have a strong alignment with the club management, so I know this is the right opportunity for us."

