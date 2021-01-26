Former Paris Saint-Germain coach Tuchel replaces Frank Lampard as Chelsea boss

Thomas Tuchel coached at Augsburg, Mainz and Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain before taking over at Chelsea.

Less than a month after he was dismissed from his post as head coach at Paris Saint-Germain, Thomas Tuchel has resurfaced in west London at Chelsea.

The 47-year-old German signed an 18-month deal on Tuesday at the English Premier League club to become the 11th manager during the 17-year reign of Roman Abramovitch as Chelsea owner.

Tuchel, who cut his managerial teeth at Mainz before moving onto the German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, replaces former star midfielder Frank Lampard who led Chelsea for 18 months after taking over from Maurizio Sarri. in July 2019.

"I cannot wait to compete in the most exciting league in football," said Tuchel.

Lampard was sacked on Monday, a day after his players beat second division Luton Town 3-1 to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Despite steering the team into the last 16 of the 2020/21 Champions League, Lampard’s side was floundering in the English top flight.

After briefly topping the table in December, five defeats in eight games led to a drop to ninth - four points off the last place securing a berth into the 2021/22 Champions League.

Tuchel won six trophies in his two and a half seasons at PSG including a domestic treble of Coupe de France, Coupe de la Lige and Ligue 1 in 2020.

He also led the club to their first Champions League final where they lost to Bayern Munich.

