Southern Hills awarded PGA stripped from Trump course

Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma has been awarded the 2022 PGA Championship after the tournament was stripped from former US President Donald Trump's Bedminster course, the PGA of America said.

"We're excited to return to SHCC for the fifth time," the PGA of America said in a statement released on Monday.

"The course offers a tough-but-fair test for the strongest field in golf."

The 2022 championship will take place at the Tulsa course from May 16-22.

The announcement comes just over a fortnight after the PGA of America yanked the 2022 event from the Trump National course at Bedminster, New Jersey in the wake of the January 6 US Capitol attack.

The PGA of America said staging the event at Trump's course would be "detrimental to the brand" of the organisation.

The decision followed mounting calls in the golf world for the sport to distance itself from Trump, an avid golfer who regularly played at Bedminster during his reign in the White House.

Southern Hills last staged one of golf's majors in 2007, when Tiger Woods bagged his 13th major. It also staged the 2001 US Open, won by South Africa's Retief Goosen.

