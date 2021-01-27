Fiji's Nakarawa to switch from Glasgow to Pro14 rivals Ulster

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Fiji international Leone Nakarawa has signed a one-year deal with Ulster, the Pro14 club announced on Wednesday.

Nakarawa, 32, who can play in both the second row and back row, will move to the Irish provincial side at the end of the season after his second stint with Glasgow Warriors.

The giant Fijian, who was named European player of the year in 2018 while at Racing 92, won Olympic gold in 2016.

"It's an exciting time for Leone to be making the move to Ulster for the upcoming season as we look to continue to build on our ambitions as a squad," said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

"Given his broad skill-set and experience, as well as some impressive accolades to his name, I'm confident that he'll be a valuable addition to the team."

Fly-half Ian Madigan has signed a new two-year deal, while hooker Rob Herring has also signed an extension that will keep him at the Kingspan Stadium until at least June 2023.

Ulster had already agreed contracts with Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Kieran Treadwell and Nathan Doak.

© 2021 AFP