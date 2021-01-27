Russian 'bad boy' Kokorin joins Fiorentina

Kokorin was sentenced to 18 months in prison in May 2019 and was released on parole in September 2019

Fiorentina on Wednesday announced the signing of Russian international striker Aleksandr Kokorin on a permanent deal from Spartak Moscow, just a year-and-a-half since he was released from prison.

The 29-year-old was found guilty of assaulting a Russian government official in 2018, alongside then-Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamayev.

"What I did in Russia was a mistake that I paid for dearly," Kokorin told the Fiorentina website.

"On being a bad boy, I can say that I closed a chapter in Russia, and open a new one here. I can be a bad boy on the pitch, not off the pitch."

When he was released on parole in September 2019, Kokorin signed a one-year contract extension with Zenit Saint-Petersburg before a spell on loan at Sochi.

He joined Spartak last August but struggled to nail down a regular starting spot, scoring two goals in 10 appearances.

