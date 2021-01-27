Vendée Globe: Dalin first to cross the finishing line

Charlie Dalin was the first sailor to cross the finish line of the 2020/21 Vendée Globe race.

Charlie Dalin crossed the finish line of the Vendée Globe sailing race on Wednesday night after nearly three months sailing solo around the world.

Advertising Read more

The 36-year-old Frenchman, competing in his first race, passed the Nouche Sud buoy near Les Sables d'Olonne after braving the ocean waves for 80 days, six hours and 15 minutes.

He was greeted by a flotilla of boats and celebration flares.

"I'm happy to have come home first," said Dalin. "It's a bit strange from going around the world on your own to suddenly encountering so many boats and no time to adjust. It's a bit strange."

"Heureux d'avoir franchi la ligne en tête. Ça a été une sacré course, une sacré aventure. Beaucoup d'émotions de passer de seul au monde à tous ces bateaux, ces suporters... Je savais qu'il y aurait du monde mais je me suis fais surprendre par l'accueil !" - @CharlieDalin pic.twitter.com/nFvnAh61mC — Vendée Globe (@VendeeGlobe) January 27, 2021

The Apivia skipper will have an anxious wait to see if he is the overall winner.

Boris Herrmann in Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco was in third place on the approach to the finishing line.

The 39-year old German, who is bidding to become the first non-Frenchman to win the race, has a six-hour bonus for his part in the rescue of Kevin Escoffier off the Cape of Good Hope in December.

Another competitor, Yannick Bestaven, was given a 10hr 15minute bonus after his vessel Maitre Coq IV also went to Escoffier's aid.

They are expected over the line in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"It will be such an amazing finish," said Herrmann, on the last stretch before the line.

"On my calculations I have Bestaven winning on my routing scheme," he added.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe