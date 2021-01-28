Buffon pleased to be breaking stereotypes with NFL great Brady

Advertising Read more

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon said Thursday he was happy to be breaking stereotypes of older athletes along with NFL legend Tom Brady as the Italian marked his 43rd birthday.

Former World Cup winner Buffon was given an early birthday present by his ex-Juventus team-mate and now coach Andrea Pirlo when he played Wednesday's 4-0 Italian Cup win over SPAL, to book a place in the semi-final.

"I'm pleased that I'm not an exception, but that there are others like me," Buffon told Rai Sport on being the same age as Brady, who leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into the Super Bowl next month.

"Certain limits are only in the mind. I live it in a very relaxed and calm way, because the course of time and the years passing is inevitable, so you accept it.

"The important thing is to always be in good condition, with great energy and enthusiasm, in life in general as in football."

Buffon said he was also relaxed about his future and possible contract renewal with the Italian champions.

"I'm not thinking about it either, it's still very early. At 43 I have to live for the day."

Buffon, who holds the record for Serie A appearances, has won 24 trophies with Juventus including 10 Serie A titles.

He also won Ligue 1 with Paris Saint Germain in 2018-2019 before returning to the Turin giants, and the UEFA Cup back in 1999 with his first club Parma.

