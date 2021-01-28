Tottenham lose Kane to injury

Harry Kane had to be replaced at half-time of Tottenham's Premier League clash with Liverpool on Thursday

London (AFP)

Tottenham's chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League suffered a blow as Harry Kane was forced off with an ankle injury at half-time of their clash with Liverpool on Thursday.

Twice the England captain received treatment during the first-half and his movement was clearly restricted as he played on until the break.

Kane has had a history of ankle injuries in the past and the knock will also be a concern for England boss Gareth Southgate with three World Cup qualifiers to come in March.

Spurs have at least 12 games to come before the next international break as they are still involved in four competitions having progressed to the League Cup final, the FA Cup fifth round and the last 32 of the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho's men started Thursday's game sixth in the Premier League table.

