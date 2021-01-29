Asher-Smith equals 60m PB at Karlsruhe indoor meet after 15-month absence

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith clocked 7.08secs, equalling her personal-best for the 60m at Karlsruhe's indoor meet on Friday

Britain's 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith equalled her personal best over 60m as she clocked 7.08 seconds in winning the women's final at Karlsruhe's indoor meet on Friday in her first race for well over a year.

Less than six months before the Tokyo Olympics get underway, Asher-Smith dominated the field.

She was the fastest semi-finalist, clocking 7.11 secs, in her first indoor race for three years and her first international race for 15 months.

In the build-up, Asher-Smith, 25, said she is planning a "genuine attack" on the indoor season and could run at the European Indoor Championships in Turon, Poland, from March 5-7.

The British sprinter is set to race in Duesseldorf on Sunday and Lievin on February 9.

