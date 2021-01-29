Salvadoran ex-FIFA official extradited to US

Former Salvadoran Football Federation president Reynaldo Vasquez has been extradited to the US to face charges in the "Fifagate" bribery scandal

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Former El Salvador football federation chief Reynaldo Vasquez was on Friday extradited to the United States where he faces bribery charges related to the massive FIFA corruption probe.

Vasquez, Salvador's FESFUT football federation between June 2009 and July 2010, was indicted by the United States in December 2015 over multi-million-dollar corruption at FIFA.

He will be arraigned in a court in Brooklyn, New York on Friday afternoon on charges that he took bribes in exchange for attributing broadcast rights to matches organized by football's world body.

FIFA banned Vasquez from all soccer-related activities for life and fined him $522,000 in October 2019 for corrupt activities involving revenues from friendly matches between 2009-2015.

He was sentenced to eight years in jail on charges of embezzlement by a Salvadoran court in March 2017.

The "Fifagate" bribery scandal led to the arrests of dozens of football executives -- many of them Latin American -- and culminated in the downfall of then FIFA boss Sepp Blatter.

Many of the 45 who were indicted pleaded guilty to avoid trial.

Some went before a jury, notably former head of the Paraguayan federation Juan Angel Napout who received a nine-year jail term, the toughest sentence handed down in the case.

© 2021 AFP