Sweden end France's world handball title hopes to set up final with Denmark

Guillaume Gille had been hoping to steer France to a record-extending seventh world handball title.

It will be an all Scandanavian final at the world handball championships in Egypt after Sweden and Denmark disposed of France and Spain respectively on Friday night to set up Sunday’s showdown.

Sweden ended French hopes of a record-extending seventh world title with a 32-26 victory at the Cairo Stadium.

They were perfect,” Nedim Remili told beIN Sports. “They played their match as it should be played.”

France went into the clash unbeaten in their seven games in the preliminary round and the main round.

But after a gruelling extra-time quarter-final win over Hungary on Wednesday, Guillaume Gille’s men appeared devoid of ideas against a Sweden side who cruised past Qatar 35-23.

Defending champions Denmark edged past Spain 35-33 and will try to become the first nation to win back-to-back world titles since France in 2015 and 2017.

