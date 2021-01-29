Villas-Boas to walk away from 'disastrous' Marseille

Andre Villas Boas believes his time at Marseille will soon be up

Andre Villas-Boas said Friday a poor second season at the helm of Marseille means he is likely to leave in June as a contract extension would only materialise with a dramatic turn of form.

The former Spurs and Chelsea chief described Marseille's recent run as "disastrous" after being dumped out of the Champions League and dropping to sixth in Ligue 1.

"It looks like the end," the Portuguese said. "I think it'll all be over in June."

"I'm demanding nothing because looking at where we are it wouldn't be right. And I think everyone agrees with that," he explained with the club on a three-match losing streak in the league.

After finishing second last season a contract extension had been mulled, but Villas-Boas poured cold water on the idea on Friday saying the club needed a clear out.

"I can't see an extension materialising, we're 13 points off the top.

"The place needs a clear out including myself, unless I get 10 straight wins maybe not. But I'm responsible for the results and right now they're awful.

While Villas-Boas refuses to give up the fight, a tough run of fixtures threatens to plunge Marseille into deeper trouble as a return to Europe fades from view.

