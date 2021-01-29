Wamangituka's stunning solo effort seals Stuttgart win

Congolese forward Silas Wamangituka has scored 11 goals for Stuttgart in the Bundesliga this season

Congolese winger Silas Wamangituka scored for his fourth consecutive Bundesliga game on Friday as his end-to-end goal after an 80-metre sprint sealed Stuttgart's 2-0 win at home to strugglers Mainz.

After striker Sasa Kalajdzic gave Stuttgart the lead ten minutes into the second-half, Wamangituka showed his stamina and skill to score with a run from the edge of his own box.

With Mainz hunting the equaliser, a charged down shot fell to Wamangituka, who dribbled the length of the pitch before, beating two defenders to fire home 18 minutes from the whistle.

The 21-year-old's stunning effort means he has scored 11 times in Germany's top flight this season.

The win leaves Stuttgart 10th.

Mainz remain second-from-bottom and seven points from escaping the relegation places after failing to build on last weekend's shock 3-2 win over second-placed RB Leipzig.

League leaders Bayern Munich hold a seven-point lead before Saturday's home game against mid-table Hoffenheim.

