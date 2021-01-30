Bayern Munich go 10 points clear in Bundesliga

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

Bayern Munich moved 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga on Saturday with a 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim as Robert Lewandowski continued his incredible scoring run with his 24th league goal this season.

Lewandowski scored for the ninth straight Bundesliga game, while Jerome Boateng, Thomas Mueller and Serge Gnabry also hit the net at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern extended their lead over second-placed RB Leipzig, who host Bayer Leverkusen later on Saturday.

Elsewhere, England winger Jadon Sancho scored his third goal of 2021 as Borussia Dortmund bounced back from consecutive defeats to go fifth with a 3-1 home win against Augsburg.

