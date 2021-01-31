Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"He's a golden boy, I call him 'Golden Boy' because he really is golden. He has a huge heart, even off the pitch he is incredible."

-- Neymar praising PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe.

"The front nine felt horrible...felt like I was doing a couple rounds with Mike Tyson."

-- South Africa golfer Brandon Stone after a final round 72 left him in second place at the Dubai Desert Classic, four shots behind winner Paul Casey.

"We lost on a goal from somewhere else...a shot from the pool table."

-- Bordeaux coach Jean-Louis Gasset describing Lyon's winning goal scored by Leo Dubois in a 2-1 Ligue 1 victory.

"Only he will know. It almost hit him on the toe."

-- English batsman James Vince after Andrew Tye bowled a wide which left him stranded on 98 not out in the Big Bash League play-off between the Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers. Vince's Sydney team won the match by nine wickets to qualify for the final.

"JHE, Marseille vomits you out."

-- Poster near to Marseille's Stade Velodrome after angry fans demanded Paris-born president Jacques-Henri Eyraud quit the struggling French club. Marseille's game with Rennes was postponed after 300 fans attacked the team's training ground.

"I get slaughtered every day and it's difficult. I'm taking slaps to the right and left every day, you'd think we are last in the standings."

-- Napoli football coach Gennaro Gattuso.

"I will stay in my room for two weeks to play the Olympics."

-- Japan's Naomi Osaka intending to go for tennis gold at the Tokyo Olympics despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

"He's a legend. I hope we can continue to make the most of him for many years."

-- Antoine Griezmann on Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

© 2021 AFP