Women's super-G in Garmisch postponed until Monday

Fog-bound: Garmisch super-G postponed until Monday
Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany) (AFP)

Heavy fog over the Bavarian Alps forced the women's World Cup super-G World Cup at Garmisch-Partenkirchen to be postponed for 24 hours, organisers said Sunday.

It is hoped the race can go ahead on Monday as the last women's World Cup event before the world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo from February 8-21.

Sunday's race was the second women's super-G planned this weekend in Garmisch after the discipline's overall World Cup leader Lara Gut-Behrami won on Saturday.

