Italy's Rugani joins struggling Cagliari on loan

Rome (AFP)

Daniele Rugani has moved on loan to struggling Cagliari from Juventus after his spell with Rennes came to an end after just four months in France, according to Serie A.

In October Rugani was loaned to Ligue 1 outfit Rennes until the end of the season but according to the page on the Serie A website which lists confirmed transfer deals, the Italy international has agreed a temporary move to Sardinia.

None of the clubs involved have yet announced the deal, but Italian media report that the new loan with Cagliari, who are on a 13-match winless slump in Serie A and in the relegation zone, will last until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old only played 107 minutes for Rennes due to a thigh injury, his last appearance for the Brittany side coming in the 1-0 Champions League defeat at Sevilla in late October, in which he played 17 minutes before being taken off injured.

Rugani has played seven times for Italy, with his last appearance for the 'Azzurri' coming in 2018.

