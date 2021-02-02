Marseille boss Villas-Boas reveals offer to quit over club's transfer policies

Marseille coach André Villas-Boas said he was angry about his club's attitude over transfers.

Less than a week before one of his club’s most important fixtures of the season, the Marseille boss André Villas-Boas has announced that he had offered to quit over transfer policies.

On Sunday Marseille take on champions Paris Saint-Germain with the chance to win both league fixtures over their bitter rivals for the first time since the 2009/10 season.

But Villas-Boas disrupted the traditional tribalism when he vented his fury over the arrival of Olivier Ntcham from Celtic against his wishes.

𝗚𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗴𝗼𝘄 ➡️ 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲



Après son aventure 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿, @OlivierNtcham est officiellement Olympien 💙

Bienvenue 𝗢𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗲𝗿 😁👋 #DroitAuBut pic.twitter.com/PqelbP9neV — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) February 1, 2021

“I submitted my resignation saying that I did not agree with the sporting policy,” he said on the eve of Marseille's visit to Lens. “I don’t want anything from Marseille. I don’t want money.”

Departure

Villas-Boas said last month he would leave when his contract expired at the end of the season.

“The board has not answered me yet about the offer to resign. It could be no and then we would continue. I don’t want any money, I just want to leave. We ended the transfer window with a new player. He is a player that I had said ‘no’ to.”

Last week angry fans broke into the club’s training ground as part of a protest against the club’s president Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

“What happened last weekend has nothing to do with it,” Villas-Boas added.

In September, Villas-Boas led Marseille to their first win over PSG in 20 matches since the 3-0 success at the Vélodrome in November 2011.

The triumph, which was scarred by five red cards amid allegations of racism, came as part of a start to the campaign that was as strong for Marseille as it was abject for PSG.

Changes

But nearly five months and 17 league fixtures on, PSG have claimed the French Super Cup at the expense of Marseille and are three points behind leaders Lille in third while Marseille lies 16 points off the pace in ninth though they have two games in hand.

PSG are also into the last 16 of the Uefa Champions League while Marseille were knocked out in the group stages.

Villas Boas said: "It's my fault for the results. I am very angry. In my worst nightmares I didn't think I would arrive in such a situation. Four defeats in a row, it's never happened in my career. I want to get out of this situation.”

Victory at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis would allow Marseille to rise at least two places.

"I have a love relationship with Olympique Marseille and France,” added Villas-Boas. "There is a desire to turn the situation around.”

