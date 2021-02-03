France's Clarisse Crémer becomes the fastest woman to complete Vendée Globe

Clarisse Crémer finished the Vendée Globe nearly six days after the winner Yannick Bestaven but recorded the fastest time in the race's history for a woman.

Clarisse Crémer smashed the women's record for the Vendée Globe sailing race on Wednesday when she arrived just over seven days ahead of the previous mark.

The 31-year-old Frenchwoman's Banque Populaire X crossed the finishing line at Les Sables-d'Olonne in western France in 12th position after 87 days, two hours, 24 minutes, 25 seconds of solo sailing.

Britain's Ellen MacArthur had held the record since the 2000/1 race with a time of 94 days, four hours and 25 minutes.

Paris-born Crémer, who was competing in her first single-handed round-the-world voyage, finished more than six days after the winner Yannick Bestaven.

"I'm super, super excited at the idea of arriving," she said as she disembarked. "It's a bit weird to have to slow down like that to cross the finish line of a race but it's part of the game.

"You have to arrive without breaking everything."

