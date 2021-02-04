Redpath to make Scotland debut against England in Six Nations

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Former England Under-20 international Cameron Redpath will make his Scotland debut in their Six Nations opener at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Bath centre, the son of former Scotland scrum-half Bryan Redpath, starts in the Calcutta Cup clash just weeks after confirming his allegiance to Scotland.

"He's good enough to play," Scotland coach Gregor Townsend told reporters when asked about Redpath's inclusion after naming his side on Thursday.

"He's played really well for his club this season... He's a fierce competitor and we'll also see his skills in attack."

As for Redpath having once been a junior England international, Townsend said: "I think Cam's in a situation we find a lot of players are in, when they are dual-qualified.

"Obviously his Dad played a number of years for Scotland, all his family are Scottish. He was born in France, he's actually got three qualifications, and he was brought up in England because that's where his Mum and Dad ended up living through work.

"He played in Scottish age-group (rugby) and English age-group.

"That's something players, because of circumstance and location, get to do.

"I know it was a tough decision for Cam about who he wanted to play for, but we are delighted that he chose Scotland and now he gets an opportunity to show what a good player he is."

Elsewhere in Scotland's back division, wing Sean Maitland and fit-again fly-half Finn Russell have been recalled, while hooker George Turner will make his Six Nations debut.

Saturday's match marks the 150th anniversary of the first meeting between England and Scotland -- rugby union's oldest international fixture.

Scotland (15-1)

Stuart Hogg (capt); Sean Maitland, Chris Harris, Cameron Redpath, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie; Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings; Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Rory Sutherland

Replacements: David Cherry, Oli Kebble, Willem Nel, Richie Gray, Gary Graham, Scott Steele, Jaco van der Walt, Huw Jones

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

© 2021 AFP