Scotland's 'fearless' Six Nations debutant Turner ready for England

London (AFP)

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend believes the "fearless" approach of George Turner will serve the hooker well against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Glasgow Warriors front-rower will be making his Six Nations debut in a match marking the 150th anniversary of rugby's oldest international.

With Fraser Brown and Stuart McInally both nursing neck injuries, the 13-times capped Turner will take his place in the starting lineup, with uncapped Edinburgh hooker David Cherry on the bench.

Townsend also had no qualms in selecting centre Cameron Redpath for his first Test this weekend because of his innate self-belief and said 28-year-old Turner has a similar attitude.

"George is another one of those fearless players we have in our squad," Townsend said.

"He will take on anybody defensively, loves chopping down big players and running hard with ball in hand.

"He's got other jobs to do around the set-piece, he has got some experienced players in the scrum and line-out to make that process as smooth as possible, but we look forward to seeing George putting in his big tackles and also getting hand on ball.

"I thought he had a very good autumn and when he's had opportunities at Glasgow in the past, he has played really well."

