Scotland skipper Hogg eager to end Twickenham jinx

London (AFP)

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has urged his side to make some history of their own when they launch their Six Nations campaign against arch-rivals England at Twickenham.

Saturday's match marks the 150th anniversary of rugby's oldest international fixture, which first took place in Edinburgh in 1871.

While it is only three years since Scotland last won the Calcutta Cup, they have not beaten England at Twickenham since 1983.

"For us it is another opportunity to represent Scotland and another chance to create our own bit of history," Hogg told reporters on Friday.

"We feel we have prepared well and we are in a good place, but it counts for nothing unless we turn up," the full-back added.

"It is the 150th year of the game and a special occasion, but hopefully one where we can create a little bit of history in."

Scotland almost ended their long wait for a victory at England's headquarters two years ago when, inspired by fly-half Finn Russell, they came from 31-0 behind to lead in a match that finished in a dramatic 38-38 draw.

Hogg knows full well that another similarly poor start against 2019 World Cup finalists England is likely to end in defeat but stressed it was "pointless" to look back.

"I think the good thing for us is we have a lot of experience in squad, those who have been there through the tough times and been there through the good times as well," he said.

"We have a lot of exciting young talent coming through that have kept all the boys on our toes. I think the beauty of this is we can't change anything that has happened in the past. We are very much in control of what will happen in the future.

"It is pointless to look back. Yes we can take a lot of experience from it but we're ready to move on and start a new chapter."

Scotland won three Six Nations matches last year, with many observers crediting the influence of defence coach Steve Tandy, who joined the Dark Blues' set-up late in 2019.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend wants to see more from his side in attack, with Tandy saying on Friday: "There is no point having a reasonable defence but not be winning games. I see it as a collective.

"In particular with some of the football players we have got, there is so much exciting talent so for us defence is not in isolation."

