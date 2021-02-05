Top NFL prospect Lawrence set for surgery, return by camp

Clemson University star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, expected to be the top pick in this year's NFL Draft, will have left shoulder surgery but doctors say he will be ready for the start of pre-season training camps in July

New York (AFP)

Trevor Lawrence, the collegiate star quarterback expected to be selected first in this year's NFL Draft, will have left shoulder surgery but be ready for the start of training camp.

Lawrence's agents say the Clemson University star will throw in a workout session for NFL scouts next Friday, rather than wait for the school's session next month, according to an NFL website posting.

That way, the 21-year-old who led the Tigers to the 2018 US college crown can have an operation on the labrum of his non-throwing shoulder and recover in time for the start of NFL training camps in July.

Doctors say he will be fully healthy for the start of pre-season work for the 2021 campaign.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to select Lawrence with the first pick in the NFL Draft.

The Jaguars hired retired three-time college champion coach Urban Meyer to his first NFL head coaching job last month.

Lawrence went 34-2 as a starting quarterback in three seasons with Clemson, completing 758 of 1,138 passes for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns with 17 interceptions while also rushing 231 times for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns.

