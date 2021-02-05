Wales pick North at centre as Lydiate returns for Ireland opener

George North (right) will win his 99th Wales cap in the centre against Ireland on Sunday

London (AFP)

George North will start at centre when Wales open their Six Nations campaign against Ireland in Cardiff on Sunday.

The Ospreys wing, who will be winning his 99th cap, partners Johnny Williams in a Wales midfield missing Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies.

Meanwhile, Wales coach Wayne Pivac has recalled 33-year-old Ospreys flanker Dan Lydiate for his first Test since November 2018.

Hallam Amos returns to the wing, with captain Alun Wyn Jones playing his first game since suffering a knee injury nine weeks ago.

North retains the centre role he filled in Wales' last match against Italy on December 5, when Williams was injured and Davies started alongside him.

With both Liam Williams and Josh Adams suspended, Gloucester's Louis Rees-Zammit comes in on the wing

Williams was sent off during the Scarlets' PRO14 defeat by the Cardiff Blues last month, while Adams is serving a two-match ban imposed by the Welsh Rugby Union after breaching coronavirus protocols by attending a family gathering.

Wales (15-1)

Leigh Halfpenny; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Johnny Williams, Hallam Amos; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Dan Lydiate; Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Adam Beard; Tomas Francis, Ken Owens, Wyn Jones

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, Josh Navidi, Gareth Davies, Callum Sheedy, Nick Tompkins

Coach: Wayne Pivac (NZL)

