Evergreen Ronaldo scores as Juventus go third in Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 16th league goal this season the day after his 36th birthday.

Rome (AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the day after turning 36 as Juventus overtook rivals Roma to go third in Serie A on Saturday with a 2-0 win over the capital side.

Juventus move five points behind leaders Inter Milan, who beat Fiorentina 2-0 on Friday, with AC Milan in second place one-point off top spot before hosting struggling Crotone on Sunday.

Ronaldo put Juventus ahead after 13 minutes with his 16th goal this campaign, to extend his lead as the Serie A top scorer ahead of Inter's Romelu Lukaku.

The Portuguese striker, the author of a double in the Italian Cup in midweek against Inter, missed other chances but was denied by the crossbar on 23 minutes and Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez seven minutes before the break.

Juventus's second goal came 20 minutes from time when Roger Ibanez turned into his own net while trying to stop Ronaldo getting to a Dejan Kulusevski cross.

Roma confirmed their difficulties against direct rivals. Paulo Fonseca's side has not won this season against the top teams.

Former Roma captain Edin Dzeko returned after being sidelined following a falling out with Fonseca, but the Bosnian's presence did not lift his side.

Roma are two points behind Juventus in fourth, having played one game more than the Turin giants.

"We had more shots on goal (14 to 3), more corners (9 to 2), but it's the team that scores goals that wins," said Fonseca.

Earlier, Atalanta let slip a three-goal lead after 20 minutes and were held 3-3 by Torino.

Josip Ilicic, Robin Gosens and Luis Muriel put the Bergamo side in control at home.

But Torino captain Andrea Belotti pulled a goal back three minutes before the break sending in the rebound after missing a penalty with Bremer getting a second in first-half added time.

Federico Bonazzoli headed in the equaliser six minutes from time.

It was a third draw in three games for new Torino coach Davide Nicola with the club 17th just above the relegation zone.

