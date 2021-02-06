Lolo Jones adds bobsleigh world title to hurdles golds

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Two-sport star Lolo Jones added a world bobsleigh title to her back-to-back world indoor hurdles crowns on Saturday.

The 38-year-old and teammate Kaillie Humphries edged out Germany's Kim Kalicki and Ann-Christin Strack in the two-woman bob in Altenberg, Germany by 0.35sec.

German duo Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi were third at 1.01sec behind.

Jones won the 60m hurdles at the world indoors in 2008 and 2010 while Humphries, 35, now has four bobsleigh world titles.

The victory will be a boost to their hopes of Olympic gold in Beijing in 2022 although the Chinese capital represents heartbreak for Jones.

At the 2008 Olympics, she led the 100m hurdles final until a stutter at the penultimate barrier saw her finish in seventh place and in tears.

