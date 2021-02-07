Evans sweeps past Auger-Aliassime to win first ATP title

Advertising Read more

Melbourne (AFP)

Britain's Dan Evans broke through to win his first ATP Tour title Sunday after 14 years of trying, upsetting Canadian young gun Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Murray River Open.

The 30-year-old veteran, who had the best season of his career in 2020, climbing to a career-high 28, finally got his hands on a trophy with a 6-2, 6-3 win at Melbourne Park.

"It's nice to see some faces (in the crowd), it made the match way more enjoyable," he said at the presentation. "Well done Felix. Sorry about today."

It was a long time coming for eighth-seed Evans, who made his debut in 2007 and had reached two finals previously, losing them both.

But he has been in good form this week, clinching the title without dropping a set all tournament and showing no signs of fatigue ahead of the Australian Open.

However, it was another disappointment for third seed Auger-Aliassime, 20, who has now made seven ATP finals and lost them all.

Italy's Stefano Travaglia meets teenage Italian Jannik Sinner in the Great Ocean Road final later Sunday.

