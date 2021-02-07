Klopp points to 'cold feet' for Alisson blunders

Cold feet: Alisson Becker made to mistakes leading to Manchester City goals in Liverpool's 4-1 defeat on Sunday

Advertising Read more

Liverpool (AFP)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp blamed two uncharacteristic errors from goalkeeper Alisson Becker on frigid conditions after his side were thrashed 4-1 at home by Manchester City on Sunday.

The Brazilian gifted possession away with careless passes for City's second and third goals, scored by Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling, that condemned Liverpool to a third straight home league defeat for the first time since 1963.

Alisson has been a key part of Liverpool's rise back to the top of the English and European game, winning the Champions League and Premier League in his first two seasons at Anfield.

"Ali has saved our life plenty of times and tonight he made two mistakes, that's how it is," said Klopp.

"You cannot hide them now. It's true that we didn't give him a lot of options, especially the first one. Maybe he had cold feet or something."

Defeat leaves Liverpool 10 points behind leaders City, who also have a game in hand on Klopp's men.

The Reds remain in fourth and Klopp admitted that just hanging onto a place in next season's Champions League is now their target for the rest of the league season.

"That's our main target. There is enough games to play to secure them but we have to win games," added the German.

"If we play like we did for a long time tonight, we will win football games."

© 2021 AFP