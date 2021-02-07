Mayers and Bonner revive West Indies hopes against Bangladesh

The West Indies' Kyle Mayers (L) plays a shot as Bangladesh's Liton Das looks on during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and the West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong

Chittagong (Bangladesh) (AFP)

Kyle Mayers closed in on a century as the West Indies kept alive their victory hopes in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Sunday.

Mayers remained unbeaten on 91 from 153 balls with fellow debutant Nkrumah Bonner on 43 as the West Indies reached 197-3 at lunch on the final day. They need another 198 to win.

Resuming on 110-3, the pair frustrated the Bangladesh bowlers and took their partnership to 138.

Bonner pulled off-spinner Mehidy Hasan over square leg for a boundary with the first ball of the day and Mayers brought up the century stand by hitting Mustafizur Rahman for a four and six off successive deliveries.

Bangladesh could have dismissed Bonner on 25 if they had reviewed a leg-before appeal off Nayeem Hasan. A television replay indicated the ball would hit leg-stump.

Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan needs only three wickets to become only the fourth cricketer to get a hundred and 10 wickets in the same Test.

Bangladesh scored 430 and 223-8 declared. The West Indies made 259 in their first innings.

© 2021 AFP