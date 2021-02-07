Redpath's 'incredible debut' impresses Scotland boss Townsend

Advertising Read more

Twickenham (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said he was looking forward to the rest of Cameron Redpath's international career after the centre's "incredible debut" against England on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Redpath belied his age and inexperience with a stylish and assured display in the 11-6 victory to record their first win at Twickenham since 1983.

Home coach Eddie Jones decided against promoting the former England Under-20 international into his senior side only to see the Bath midfielder, the son of former Scotland scrum-half Bryan Redpath, help condemn his reigning champions to a deserved defeat in their Six Nations opener.

"That was an incredible debut. To come into a squad you've not trained with before, meet players for the first time and integrate to our way of playing -- we saw his skill-set, his confidence, his maturity," Townsend said.

"You don't expect someone on their debut to have such an accomplished start, especially against England of all teams and in a place where we've not won for so long.

"He put in a lot of really good carries, smart passes and was very impressive all around. So it's really exciting to see what he can achieve in his career with us over the next few years now."

Redpath, who outshone former England Under-20s team-mate Ollie Lawrence, was eligible for three countries, having been born in France while Bryan was playing for Narbonne.

Jones called him into his senior squad in May 2018, but it was as close as Redpath got to a full England cap before Townsend helped convince him to pledge his allegiance to Scotland.

Meanwhile, away captain Stuart Hogg was proud of the way his side maintained their composure under pressure with England still only a try away on the scoreboard.

"I felt really, really calm all the way through and fully believed in the boys' ability," full-back Hogg said.

"Finn Russell and Ali Price brought a huge amount of calmness to the way we were playing," he added as he acknowledged the contribution of Scotland's half-backs.

"Even when we came in at half-time with Finn in the bin we were calm.

"We knew exactly what we were doing going into the second half, and then we executed it.

"I'm a proud Scotsman just like the rest of the boys. We truly believed we could go down there and win, so to have done it is an unbelievable feeling."

© 2021 AFP