End of a long wait: Scotland celebrate with the Calcutta Cup after beating England 11-6 in the Six Nations

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"He makes us all feel pretty rubbish. How easy he makes batting look. I was quite surprised he ran down the wicket and hacked a six to bring up a double."

-- Ben Stokes in tribute to Joe Root after the England skipper smashed a double century in the first Test against India in Chennai.

"We had the impression that the competent authorities didn't care about us. Those in charge at the airport don't have an inkling of what they've done to our team."

-- Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge after the German giants were forced to remain at Berlin airport overnight due to a seven-hour flight delay to the Club World Cup in Qatar.

"I feel like that was a really ignorant statement to make."

-- Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka on Tokyo Olympics chief organiser Yoshiro Mori's comment that women speak for too long in meetings.

"It's amazing for us, we believed in each other and to a man deserved it."

-- Scotland captain Stuart Hogg after the 11-6 win over England in the Six Nations, his country's first at Twickenham since 1983.

"I take responsibility. I didn't prepare the team well enough."

-- England coach Eddie Jones.

"My respect goes to him for the tennis he's playing. Off the court, I don't have much respect for him, to be honest."

-- World tennis number one Novak Djokovic on controversial Australian star Nick Kyrgios.

"After the sadness that greeted me this morning my day ends with such joy. I am extremely proud and overjoyed for @K_Brathwaite @KyleMayers32 and the entire @windiescricket Test squad in Bangladesh on our victory in the first test. Amazing run chase today. #ProudWestIndian."

-- West Indies coach Phil Simmons on his team's three-wicket win over Bangladesh after being set 395 to win the first Test. It was the fifth highest successful Test chase in the game's history with debutant Kyle Mayers making unbeaten 210. On Saturday, West Indies cricket mourned former player Ezra Moseley who was killed in a road accident in Barbados.

"Maybe he had cold feet or something."

-- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on goalkeeper Alisson Becker who gifted possession away for two of Man City's goals in a 4-1 win at Anfield.

"I will not make the rounds of their hotel rooms to make sure they are asleep and rest and don't watch TV."

-- Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick when asked if his players will stay up all night to watch the Super Bowl despite having to face Al Ahly in the Club World Cup in Qatar on Monday.

© 2021 AFP