Heavy snow sees postponement of men's super-G at Cortina worlds

A view of the arrival area of the World Ski Championships

Cortina d'Ampezzo (Italy) (AFP)

Heavy snowfall in the Italian Dolomites has forced the postponement of the men's super-G at the world championships in Cortina to Thursday, organisers said.

The international ski federation (FIS) said that "due to the heavy snowfall and the conditions of the slope", the super-G scheduled for Tuesday would now be held on Thursday at 1030 GMT.

The rescheduling means that the first men's downhill training, originally scheduled for Thursday, is cancelled.

The women's super-G is still scheduled to be raced on Tuesday.

The opening event of the February 8-21 championships in Cortina, the women's alpine combined, was cancelled earlier Monday because of heavy overnight snow that made it impossible for the track to be cleared in time for a safe race.

© 2021 AFP