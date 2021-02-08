Lewis Hamilton signs new one-year deal with Mercedes: F1 team

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Lewis Hamilton has ended his long-running contract saga with Mercedes by signing a new one-year deal, the Formula One team announced on Monday.

The British driver, 36, will be bidding to win an unprecedented eighth world title when the season gets under way in Bahrain next month.

"The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is pleased to announce that the reigning Formula One world constructors’ champion and the reigning F1 world drivers’ champion will continue together in 2021," the team said in a statement.

Hamilton had been out of contract since his last deal expired on the final day of December.

But after several weeks of negotiations with Mercedes, his future has finally been settled, albeit with both parties agreeing to only one extra year.

