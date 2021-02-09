Fog forces cancellation of women's world super-G at Cortina

Advertising Read more

Cortina d'Ampezzo (Italy) (AFP)

In-form Swiss racer Lara Gut-Behrami's tilt at a first world gold medal will have to wait as fog caused the cancellation of the women's super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Tuesday.

The race was scheduled to take place on the Olympia delle Tofana course at 1200 GMT, but the start was delayed by fog at the top.

Organisers then lowered the start by four gates and gave a cut-off time of 1330 GMT for the race to start.

Gut-Behrami has won five world championship medals, including a silver (2013) and bronze medal (2017) in the super-G.

The Swiss racer who shot to fame as a teenager with a double-medal showing at the 2009 worlds in Val d'Isere, France, has been in excellent form this season, winning the last four super-G races on the World Cup circuit.

Gut-Behrami would have been up against American Mikaela Shiffrin, the reigning world champion, who was bidding to add to her world haul of seven medals, including five gold, despite not having raced the discipline in 12 months.

Also in the field was Czech skier Ester Ledecka, who made history in Pyeongchang in 2018 when she stormed to Olympic super-G gold in what was one of the biggest upsets in Games history, albeit by a hundredth of a second ahead of now-retired Austrian Anna Veith.

Ledecka is unique in that she flips between alpine skiing and snowboarding. In South Korea, she went on to win a second Olympic gold in parallel giant slalom on her snowboard -- the first time an athlete has won medals on skis and a snowboard.

Having nailed two sixth-placed finishes in Garmisch on the back of a World Cup super-G victory in Val d'Isere in December, Ledecka remains a racer wholly capable of again producing the goods on the world stage.

The February 8-21 world championship will now open with the men's alpine combined on Wednesday, after the initial opening event, the women's combined on Monday, was postponed to February 15 because of heavy overnight snowfall.

© 2021 AFP