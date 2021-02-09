Wales flanker Lydiate suffers cruciate ligament injury

Wales flanker Dan Lydiate receives treatment for an injury in the Six Nations match against Ireland

London (AFP)

Wales flanker Dan Lydiate faces an extended spell on the sidelines after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Six Nations win against Ireland.

Wales beat 14-man Ireland 21-16 in their tournament opener on Sunday thanks to tries from George North and Louis Rees-Zammit but head coach Wayne Pivac will be without four of the players who began the game.

Lydiate is facing a series of assessments and consultations to discover the extent of the problem, with fears he could miss the rest of the season.

Scrum-half Tomos Williams is ruled out of the match against Scotland on Saturday with a hamstring injury while centre Johnny Williams and winger Hallam Amos are both sidelined with head injuries.

No replacements have yet been named.

Pivac, who endured a miserable first year in the job, admitted the first major victory of his reign was tempered by a series of injury problems which left him "counting the walking wounded".

He is hoping centre George North will be fit for the trip to Edinburgh after he scratched an eye during the second half on Sunday.

Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies will again be missing at Murrayfield as he continues to nurse an ankle injury and Dragons centre Nick Tompkins is struggling with a shoulder injury.

Liam Williams will be available after he served his suspension for a red card when playing for Scarlets against Cardiff Blues.

Wyn Jones said it was important to build on the momentum of their victory, which came after a miserable campaign last year.

"If you win the first game and get a bit of momentum behind you in this competition you’re always in the running towards the end," he said.

"We're happy for the win and we move on to next week now. Scotland showed they were a very good side on Saturday (by beating England). They took their chances, defended well, and were deserved winners.

"We know what threats Scotland bring and we know that from the autumn. We look forward to that game. As this is the Six Nations, there is more at stake. We'll try and right the wrongs of last time."

